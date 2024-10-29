Posted: Oct 29, 2024 3:44 PMUpdated: Oct 29, 2024 4:01 PM

Ty Loftis

With the high winds and drought conditions continuing to impact the area, fires are impacting portions of northeast Oklahoma this evening. As of 4:30 p.m., Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts was near the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska on the scene of a grass fire that started in the Wynona area.

As of 4:45 p.m., residents who lived in the area of the old course and Skyline Drive area were being asked to evacuate. Additionally, it is asked that citizens avoid the area so that fire crews can properly do their job to put out the fire.

A second fire in the Pawhuska area has been contained. There are also reports of a fire burning in the northern part of Nowata County.