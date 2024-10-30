Posted: Oct 30, 2024 5:49 AMUpdated: Oct 30, 2024 5:57 AM

Tom Davis

Early voting is officially underway in Oklahoma, offering residents the chance to cast their ballots ahead of the upcoming election.

In Washington County, early voting is available at the County Election Board located at 401 South Johnstone Ave, Suite 4, in Bartlesville.

Nowata County residents can vote early at the Nowata County Election Board, situated at 228 North Maple St in Nowata.

Osage County voters have two convenient locations to choose from: the Osage County Election Board at 630 Kihekah Ave in Pawhuska, and the First Baptist Church West Rogers Campus at 825 W Rogers Blvd in Skiatook.

Early Voting Schedule

Wednesday, Oct. 30: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Thursday, Oct. 31: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Friday, Nov. 1: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM