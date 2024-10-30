Posted: Oct 30, 2024 8:43 PMUpdated: Oct 30, 2024 8:43 PM

Nathan Thompson

Approximately 500 customers are without power in Bartlesville Wednesday night after a severe storm moved through the area.

According to AEP-PSO, 517 electric customers lost power just after 9:15 p.m. Wednesday in an area along Silver Lake Road, south of Nowata Road to Hampden Road. This includes Oklahoma Wesleyan University and the Stonewall, Glynnwood, Country Club Estates and Skyline/Polaris neighborhoods.

AEP-PSO reports crews are assessing the situation. No estimated time of restoration is reported as of 9:40 p.m. Wednesday.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as information is received.