Posted: Nov 01, 2024 4:34 AMUpdated: Nov 01, 2024 6:09 AM

Tom Davis

The 25th Annual Bartlesville Radio Green Country Christmas is underway!

Look for the local businesses with the poster of the green tree on the door and ask for your your free little green numbered ticket. An additional ticket will be given for each ten dollars of your purchase.

KWON-KYFM-KRIG and KPGM will begin announcing ten winning numbers each weekday for daily prizes to be given away starting November 11th with the 12 grand prizes to be announced and awarded on December 19th.