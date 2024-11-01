Posted: Nov 01, 2024 2:35 PMUpdated: Nov 01, 2024 2:37 PM

Nathan Thompson

Heavy rainfall through Monday has raised concerns over the potential for flooding in northeast Oklahoma.

According to the National Weather Service in Tulsa, widespread rainfall amounts of 3 to 6 inches appear likely, which may lead to some flooding issues. A flood watch is in effect from 4 p.m. Saturday through 6 p.m. Monday.

A few strong to severe storms will be possible Saturday afternoon and evening in Osage County, as a line of storms moves in from the west. Damaging winds and hail will be the primary threats.

From Sunday through Monday afternoon and evening, the risk for severe weather increases in Osage, Washington and Nowata counties. All hazards are possible, including hail up to half-dollar size, 60-70 mph wind gusts and a limited threat of tornadoes.