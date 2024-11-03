Posted: Nov 03, 2024 7:35 AMUpdated: Nov 03, 2024 7:40 AM

Severe Weather Alert: Thunderstorms, Tornado Risk, and Heavy Rain Expected Across Eastern Oklahoma and Northwest Arkansas

Residents of Eastern Oklahoma and Northwest Arkansas should prepare for a potentially hazardous weather day as additional rounds of showers and thunderstorms are forecasted through tonight. The National Weather Service has issued a severe weather outlook, warning of possible tornadoes, damaging winds, and flash flooding in the region.

Severe Thunderstorm and Tornado Threat

The severe weather threat is expected to increase by late this afternoon and into the evening. Damaging winds are forecasted to be the primary concern, with gusts reaching up to 30 miles per hour in some areas. However, forecasters also caution that isolated tornadoes may develop, especially in southeastern Oklahoma. While the tornado risk remains limited, residents should remain vigilant, as even a few brief tornadoes could cause damage.

Heavy Rainfall and Flooding Concerns

After significant rainfall on Saturday night, which saw totals between 3 to 5 inches in some areas, additional heavy rain could exacerbate flooding issues. With more storms on the way, there is a critical risk of flash flooding, especially in locations where heavy rain may fall on already saturated ground. The National Weather Service advises residents in low-lying and flood-prone areas to stay alert and take precautions.

Areas of Impact

The severe weather will impact a wide area including counties in both Oklahoma and Arkansas. Specific areas facing elevated risks include Adair, Cherokee, Craig, and Tulsa in Oklahoma, along with Benton, Madison, and Washington counties in Arkansas. The threat for severe thunderstorms is particularly elevated in these regions, beginning this afternoon.

Current Conditions and Safety Precautions

Strong south winds, with occasional gusts near 30 miles per hour, are already affecting parts of the region. These winds, along with storms, could down trees and power lines, creating further hazards.

Residents are urged to:

Stay informed : Monitor local weather alerts and have a way to receive warnings, especially if you’re in the higher-risk areas.

Have a safety plan : Identify safe shelters in case of a tornado or damaging winds.

Be cautious with travel: Avoid driving in areas where flash flooding is reported, as road conditions may become dangerous quickly.

This storm outlook applies to areas across Eastern Oklahoma and Northwest and West Central Arkansas.

