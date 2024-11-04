Posted: Nov 04, 2024 8:17 AMUpdated: Nov 04, 2024 8:17 AM

Tom Davis

Join us for Election Night Coverage Tuesday, November 5, starting at 7pm on KWON AM 1400/FM 93.3-95.1.

Tom Davis will be in studio with guests. Nathan Thompson will report live from the Washington County Board of Elections with Ty Loftis at the Osage County Board of Elections and Alex Benzegala at the Nowata County Board of Elections.

We will track the General Election, City of Bartlesville Ward 2, Ward 3, Ward 4 and Ward 5 Election and the Washington County Special Election.

Election Coverage on KWON is brought to you by Phillips 66 LPL Painting and Company, Old Towne Spirits and Comforting Hands Hospice.