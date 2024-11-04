Posted: Nov 04, 2024 9:00 AMUpdated: Nov 04, 2024 10:05 AM

Nathan Thompson

Washington County is no longer under a burn ban.

The county commissioners formally lifted the ban during the new business section of Monday's meeting. Washington County Emergency Management Director Kary Cox said the county officially no longer met the criteria set by the state as of Saturday morning with the amount of rain that has been received.

The burn ban was initially enacted on Oct. 14 and was reissued on Oct. 28.

Washington County District 1 Commissioner Mitch Antle says even though the ban has been lifted, he encourages caution as the fire load is still high. He says the county is not totally in the clear from the drought conditions and warned there might be need to reinstate the burn ban in the near future after this storm system passes.

CLICK HERE FOR THE RESOLUTION RESCINDING THE BURN BAN