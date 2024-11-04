Posted: Nov 04, 2024 2:36 PMUpdated: Nov 04, 2024 2:36 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners convened for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning and were presented with the Osage County Housing Authority audit from Christi McNeil.

One of the things that McNeil wanted to highlight in her presentation was the occupancy rate that came from their findings.

McNeil added the most important part was that things came back clean on the audit report.

When going into executive session to discuss a case with legal counsel, the Board opted to take no action.

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for its next regularly scheduled meeting next Monday at 10 a.m. at the fairgrounds in Pawhuska.