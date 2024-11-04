Posted: Nov 04, 2024 3:07 PMUpdated: Nov 04, 2024 3:07 PM

Ty Loftis

Osage Nation students will have a tremendous opportunity to learn more about college and a future career this Thursday, as the Osage Nation Education Department will be putting on the ninth annual college and career fair.

This event will take place from 9 a.m. To 2 p.m. On Thursday at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska. For more information, you can call 918-287-5300. All high school students within the Osage Nation are welcome to attend.