Posted: Nov 04, 2024 3:11 PMUpdated: Nov 04, 2024 3:52 PM

Nathan Thompson

Severe thunderstorms and driving rain caused numerous problems across Osage, Washington and Nowata counties on Monday.

In Pawhuska, flash flooding impacted streets and also flooded some of Pawhuska Public School's buildings. Supt. Chris Tanner sent out a message late Monday morning about closing school after lunch Monday due to flooding in some of the buildings on campus. Additionally, all junior high basketball games are canceled Monday evening.

In Barnsdall, school officials canceled classes at 12:30 p.m. because of flash flooding concerns along bus routes.

Washington County saw a tornado warning for the southern part of the county, including Vera and Ramona. No confirmed tornadoes were reported. In Bartlesville, severe street flooding was reported in the Oak Park area and a tree fell across Highway 123 between Bartlesville and Dewey.

The worst damage appears to be in Nowata County, where a possible tornado damaged trees and blew a mobile home off its foundation south of the city of Nowata.