Posted: Nov 05, 2024 10:09 PMUpdated: Nov 05, 2024 10:09 PM

Nathan Thompson

Bartlesville City Council will have three new members in Ward 1, Ward 2 and Ward 4 after Tuesday's election and voters in Ward 5 decided to retain their current representation.

Tim Sherrick defeated incumbent Ward 1 Councilor and current Mayor Dale Copeland by just over 100 votes, winning the seat with nearly 52% of the vote. Sherrick says he ran to protect family values in Bartlesville

In Ward 2, challenger Larry East handily defeated incumbent Loren Roszel with nearly 62% of the vote. East says his primary reason for running was his opposition to public drag shows during the Bartlesville Pride event - which he considers to be adult entertainment. He says Tuesday's results show voters in Ward 2 agree

Ward 4 incumbent Quinn Schipper faced challenges from Aaron Kirkpatrick and Christopher LaTorraca, with Kirkpatrick winning the seat by just over 60% of the vote. Schipper received 32% and LaTorraca received 7%. Kirkpatrick says he was surprised and humbled by the result

Ward 5 incumbent Trevor Dorsey retained his seat with nearly 55% of the vote over challengers Matthew Snodgrass and Karen Monroe. Dorsey says he was impressed with voter turnout and thanked Ward 5 for returning him to serve