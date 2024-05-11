News
Washington Co. Voters Approve Sunday Liquor Law Change
Nathan Thompson
Washington County voters approved changing county liquor laws to allow establishments to sell liquor, wine and beer by the drink from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. seven days a week.
According to unofficial results from the Washington County Election Board, the measure passed with 56% of the vote on Tuesday.
The issue was brought to light on New Year's Eve last year, which fell on a Sunday. Restaurants, bars and casinos in Washington County were unable to allow patrons to celebrate the New Year at midnight because of a prior law which prohibited alcohol sales by the drink on Sundays before noon or after midnight.
Voters approved the change Tuesday to establish serving times as 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. seven days a week, instead of having the exception on Sundays.
Proponents said the change will allow Washington County establishments to be on the same page as all surrounding counties with alcohol service on Sundays and would allow bars and restaurants to complete fairly with retail sales of alcohol at grocery stores, convenience stores and liquor stores.
