Posted: Nov 05, 2024 10:35 PMUpdated: Nov 05, 2024 10:35 PM

Nathan Thompson

Oklahoma’s Second Congressional District Rep. Josh Brecheen overwhelmingly won re-election Tuesday with more than 74% of the vote to serve a second term in office.

Brecheen faced Democratic challenger Brandon Wade and independent candidate Ronnie Hopkins.

Following his victory Tuesday, Brecheen issued the following statement:

“Thank you to the Oklahoma constituents who voted to send me to Washington again as their Representative. As a conservative, I will continue to stand for the foundational principles that secure the blessings of liberty. I am ready to keep my hand on the plow to continue our work to secure our borders, rein in deficit spending, and put a stop to our currency devaluation driving inflation.

“Thank you for giving me the opportunity to serve Oklahoma again.”