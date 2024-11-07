Posted: Nov 07, 2024 10:32 AMUpdated: Nov 07, 2024 10:32 AM

Damage survey teams from the National Weather Service out of Tulsa have concluded their examinations of tornado reports from across the area on Monday and have confirmed there were four tornadoes that affected Green Country. Three of them were an EF-1 and the other tornado was an EF-2.

One of the tornadoes touched down near Talala and while Bartlesville Radio was tracking the storms on Monday, one of our spotters reported seeing tree limbs down in that vicinity. The other EF-1 tornadoes were reported in the Sperry and Siloam Springs area. The EF-2 tornado was reported near Lake Tenkiller.