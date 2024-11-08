News
Posted: Nov 08, 2024 3:41 PMUpdated: Nov 08, 2024 4:49 PM
OSBI Investigating ATM Theft in Ramona
Nathan Thompson
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and Ramona Police are seeking information on an ATM theft early Wednesday morning.
OSBI says the theft occurred around 4:40 a.m. Wednesday at American Bank of Oklahoma. When officers arrived on scene, they discovered an ATM machine pried open with around $38,000 in cash missing.
During the investigation, surveillance footage captured one suspect, who was driving a 2004 Gray GMC Yukon. The vehicle was left on scene and had been stolen out of Broken Arrow. The suspect fled the area in an unknown vehicle
If you recognize this individual or have any other information regarding this theft, please contact the Ramona Police Department at 918-536-1242.
