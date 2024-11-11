Posted: Nov 11, 2024 2:14 PMUpdated: Nov 11, 2024 2:14 PM

Ty Loftis

In anticipation of changes to the federal education policy as President Elect Donald Trump begins to ready himself to take office, Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters has announced he will be creating an educational advisory committee.

Walters believes the future of the education system in Oklahoma is bright and added in a press release that he looks forward to announcing members in the committee within the next few days:

"With the much anticipated changes to come under President Trump, Oklahoma needs to be ready to smoothly adapt while upholding Oklahoma values in public schools and maintaining the highest standards of education for our students."