Posted: Nov 12, 2024 10:13 AMUpdated: Nov 12, 2024 11:37 AM

Nathan Thompson

UPDATE: Washington County Sheriff investigators and the Special Operations Team served a warrant Tuesday morning in Copan on a suspect in an on-going investigation.

Sheriff Owen says no exchange of firearms occurred, and the noise people in the area heard was the flash-bang device. He says once Conley was taken into custody, deputies found a firearm and drug paraphernalia. Conley is a convicted felon.

Owen says Conley was taken without incident to the Washington County Detention Center where additional charges may be filed based on the investigation.

PREVIOUS STORY

Several Washington County Sheriff deputies responded to a call Tuesday morning in Copan.

Sheriff Scott Owen says deputies were serving a search warrant at a residence in Copan for a suspect in a domestic abuse case . He says the suspect is on parole. Sheriff Owen says he is gathering the facts on the reported incident during the warrant service and will provide additional details.