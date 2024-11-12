Posted: Nov 12, 2024 11:30 AMUpdated: Nov 12, 2024 11:30 AM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska City Council will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the community center on Tuesday evening to discuss a wide array of items.

The council will get a report from Jason McBride and Todd Williams, who work with the Pawhuska Hospital. They will also hear from the Board of Directors at 4PAWS.

There will be discussion to sign a new lease agreement with the Osage County Historical Society Museum. The council will also consider purchasing a 2024 ambulance.

Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce Director Mike McCartney will give a report and they will consider moving forward with an economic plan for a shuttle bus in downtown Pawhuska.

Tuesday evening’s meeting will start at 5:30 p.m.