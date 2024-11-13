Posted: Nov 13, 2024 9:10 AMUpdated: Nov 13, 2024 10:17 AM

Tom Davis

Are you collecting your Green Country Christmas little green tickets? You better get started because daily prizes are already being given away!

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Bartlesville Radio's Promotions Director Tina Romaine reminded everyone to look for the local businesses with the poster of the green tree on the door and ask for your free little green numbered ticket. An additional ticket will be given for each ten dollars of your purchase.

KWON-KYFM-KRIG and KPGM will continue to announce ten winning numbers each weekday for daily prizes to be given away. Remember, 12 grand prizes will be announced and awarded on December 19th.