Posted: Nov 13, 2024 2:13 PMUpdated: Nov 13, 2024 2:13 PM

Ty Loftis

A Bartlesville man has been arrested and is facing a third felony charge in the last 15 years. Jarod Neal was pulled over and arrested on a suspected DUI charge Tuesday afternoon.

Officers pulled Neal over for failing to yield at a stop sign and inattentive driving or using a cellphone while driving. Upon making contact with the defendant, officers observed Neal to have red and watery eyes. Neal informed officers that he drank alcoholic beverages before leaving a bar to go home.

Neal performed poorly on the standard field sobriety tests and was subsequently arrested. With this being his third felony offense, Neal saw his bond set at $25,000 on the condition he have no alcoholic beverages or go to establishments that serve alcoholic beverages. The defendant is due back in court on Friday, December 6th.