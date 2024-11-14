Posted: Nov 14, 2024 2:41 PMUpdated: Nov 14, 2024 2:41 PM

Ty Loftis

A Dewey man who had an outstanding warrant for his arrest since October for two child neglect charges has been arrested. This was part of an ongoing investigation that began in August and an additional defendant, Sabra Stevenson was arrested on those same charges last month.

Zachary Florence was brought into the Washington County Jail on Wednesday afternoon. This comes after an initial welfare check was done on a minor child in late August. At that point in time, the older sister took the minor child out of the home. Officers observed dirt on the victim's feet.

An affidavit states that officers went back two weeks later and spoke with a next door neighbor who said they periodically heard kids crying and teenagers sneaking out of the back window. They added that the two defendants wouldn't allow the inspection guy change the filter or spray for insects.

When going back to see Florence and Stevenson a few days later, they noticed a smell of feces. It is alleged that the two defendants said the minor victim hadn't seen a doctor since 2019 or 2020. After speaking with Florence and Stevenson, officers spoke with the apartment manager to see if anything was out of the ordinary. He said when they do inspections, the door to the child's room is always shut. That is when officers set up a warrant to arrest Stevenson and Florence.

Florence saw his bond set at $50,000 on the condition he have no contact with the alleged victim. The defendant is due back in court on Friday, December 6th.