Posted: Nov 15, 2024 9:37 AMUpdated: Nov 15, 2024 9:37 AM

Tom Davis

As food insecurity grows in Washington County, Agape’ Mission is urging the community to step forward with donations and volunteer efforts to support its essential programs. During a recent interview on KWON Radio’s Community Connection show, Executive Director Sherri Smith highlighted the increased demand for services and the challenges of meeting these needs amid rising food and fuel costs.

“Can you imagine feeding a family of 300 or 350 every day? That’s what we’re doing now on average,” Smith shared. “Our numbers have grown by 30 to 40 percent over the past two years, and food prices only make it harder to keep up.”

Agape’ Mission, which has been serving Bartlesville and surrounding communities for nearly 25 years, operates with the singular mission of combating hunger. With over 6,700 meals served in July—the highest number in the organization’s history—even surpassing COVID-era demand, the need for financial support and volunteers has never been more pressing.

Feeding Children, Seniors, and Families in Need

Agape’ offers three core programs:

Onsite Feeding Program: Provides free meals five days a week to anyone in need.

Food-for-Kids Program: Delivers nearly 650 weekend food sacks weekly to children in Washington County schools, ensuring they have enough to eat when school is not in session.

Senior Meals Program: Supports Bartlesville residents aged 60 and older who are struggling with food insecurity.

The Food-for-Kids program is particularly critical, offering nutritious, shelf-stable items like cereal bars, fruit cups, cheese crackers, and 100% juice to children who might otherwise go hungry over the weekend.

“In October alone, we provided 2,796 food sacks to schools across the county,” Smith said. “For many children, this is the only source of reliable nutrition they have outside of school.”

Urgent Need for Donations and Volunteers

Agape’ relies on the generosity of individuals, churches, and businesses to sustain its operations. The organization is calling for:

Financial Donations: Contributions go directly toward purchasing food and maintaining services. Donations can be made securely at www.agapebartlesville.com

Volunteers: Help is needed to pack food sacks, deliver meals, and assist in day-to-day operations.

Smith emphasized the challenges of securing funds as inflation tightens household budgets. “It costs more to live, which means people have less disposable income to donate,” she said. “But the need doesn’t go away. For some of our clients, we’re the only reliable meal they’ll have all day.”

A Community United Against Hunger

The impact of Agape’s efforts goes far beyond meals. By addressing food insecurity, the organization helps reduce crime and economic strain on local businesses. Smith credits the faith-based and nonprofit community in Bartlesville for stepping up when the need arises.

“We’re blessed to have such a supportive network of churches and organizations,” Smith said. “But we still need more help to continue feeding those who rely on us.”

How You Can Help

Donations:

Visit www.agapebartlesville.com to donate securely online.

Contributions from ConocoPhillips and Phillips 66 employees and retirees may be eligible for matching grants.

Volunteer:

Pack food sacks on Mondays from 1–3 PM at 555 SW Cass Avenue.

Help with meal deliveries or other onsite activities.

For more information, contact Sherri Smith at 918-336-5410.

A Mission Rooted in Compassion

With nearly 25 years of service, Agape’ Mission remains committed to its founding principle: feeding the hungry with dignity and compassion. As the holiday season approaches, the organization encourages everyone to consider how they can make a difference.

“Every dollar, every hour volunteered—it all goes toward helping someone in need,” Smith said. “Together, we can ensure no one in Bartlesville has to go hungry.”