Posted: Nov 15, 2024 2:17 PMUpdated: Nov 15, 2024 2:17 PM

Alex Benzegala

A Bartlesville man was in Washington County District Court on Friday after allegedly making threats to St. John Jane Phillips Hospital.

33-year-old Joshua Luellen was charged with one felony count of Terrorism Hoax after he allegedly called the hospital on the evening of Sept. 23 and made threatening remarks to the operator.

A probable cause arrest affidavit states that Luellen called the hospital and allegedly said “500 yards isn’t that far for the gun I have. Better be careful leaving the Hospital, tell the ER they better be careful.”

Bartlesville Police traced the number back to a residence in Middle Path Road, where Luellen allegedly made a comment about the hospital and said that they had almost cost the lives of one of his children in after a misdiagnosis.

Luellen was arrested and taken into custody where he is being held on a $2,500 bond.