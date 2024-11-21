Posted: Nov 18, 2024 9:42 AMUpdated: Nov 18, 2024 9:42 AM

Nathan Thompson

Oklahoma Wesleyan University in Bartlesville is known for excellence in all their educational oppportunities, including the arts.

Appearing on Community Connection, OKWU's Dean of Education and Humanities Jason Flick and graduate assistant Krista Albertson invited all high school juniors and seniors to sign up for OKWU's inaugural Arts Discovery Day on Friday , where they could each earn $1,000 scholarships.

Registration is free for the program, but is required to be completed online at okwu.edu.