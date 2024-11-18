Posted: Nov 18, 2024 10:58 AMUpdated: Nov 18, 2024 10:58 AM

Nathan Thompson

Authorities are actively investigating a dog attack that occurred on Friday morning.

In an update Monday, Ward says BPD recognizes the concern this incident has raised within the community and want to assure residents that the safety and well-being of all citizens remain our highest priority.

The four dogs involved in the attack have been euthanized, and their remains have been sent for testing as part of the ongoing investigation.