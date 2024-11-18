Posted: Nov 18, 2024 1:59 PMUpdated: Nov 18, 2024 1:59 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners convened for a brief and productive meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning to discuss an assortment of items.

There was discussion regarding three quotes the Board received to replace some of the existing hog and sheep pens at the Osage County Fairgrounds. The Board decided to go with the highest bid of $86,328. District One Commissioner Anthony Hudson and District Two Commissioner Steve Talburt explain why that is the best choice.

That will also accommodate 160 pens. District One purchased a sheeps foot roller bomag for just over $145,000. The Board approved an estimate from All Lit Up Electric LLC for just over $6,000 to repair an electrical panel in District One.

There were no utility permits signed during Monday's meeting.

The Board of Osage County Commissioners are scheduled to convene for their next meeting on Monday at 10 a.m. at the fairgrounds in Pawhuska.