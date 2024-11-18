Posted: Nov 18, 2024 2:30 PMUpdated: Nov 18, 2024 2:30 PM

Ty Loftis

One of the most recognizable faces of the Osage Nation is being made into one of the latest Mattel Barbie dolls. Maria Tallchief, who served as the first Native American prima ballerina, was made in part for Mattel's goal of acknowledging women who have accomplished great things.

Tallchief's daughter, Dr. Elise Paschen, told the News on 6 she has enjoyed working with Mattel to make this become a reality.

The doll is now available for purchase for $35.