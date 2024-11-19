Posted: Nov 19, 2024 3:59 PMUpdated: Nov 19, 2024 3:59 PM

Nathan Thompson

A Skiatook man was killed Monday afternoon while passing another vehicle on wet pavement.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 39-year-old Alex C. Hillyard, of Skiatook, was driving a 1996 Chevy pickup southbound on State Highway 11, approximately 1 mile north of Skiatook, when he attempted to pass a 2014 Toyota Tundra at around 3 p.m. Monday.

Troopers say as Hillyard was passing on a curve and lost control of his truck on the wet roadway. The vehicle went off the road, hit a culvert and a sign before re-entering the highway and departing to the right, where he hit a pipe fence.

Hillyard was pronounced dead at the scene after being trapped in the vehicle for nearly two hours. Troopers say Hillyard was not wearing a seat belt. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.