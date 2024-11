Posted: Nov 20, 2024 10:22 AMUpdated: Nov 20, 2024 10:34 AM

Ty Loftis

A Ponca City man has been taken into custody as investigators in Nebraska look into the death of a teenager from 1969.

Joseph Ambroz, who is now 77, was indicted by a grand jury last week for the murder of 17-year old Mary Kay Heese. Ambroz will be extradited to Nebraska after appearing in Oklahoma court.