Posted: Nov 21, 2024 9:39 AMUpdated: Nov 21, 2024 9:44 AM

Ty Loftis

A reception will be held to honor outgoing Bartlesville city council members and welcome the incoming city council members on Monday, Dec. 2.

Ward 1 Councilor and Mayor Dale Copeland, Ward 2 Councilor Loren Roszel and Ward 4 Councilor Quinn Schipper are leaving office. Tim Sherrick will be replacing Copeland, Larry East will replace Roszel and Aaron Kirkpatrick will replace Schipper.

The reception will begin at 4:30 p.m. in the first floor conference room of Bartlesville City Hall. All are welcome to attend and refreshments will be provided.