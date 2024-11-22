Posted: Nov 22, 2024 2:04 AMUpdated: Nov 22, 2024 2:04 AM

Tom Davis

Elder Care has announced Michael Colaw as its new Development Director. A longtime Bartlesville resident, Colaw brings a wealth of experience in ministry, management, and corporate leadership, along with a strong commitment to community service.

Colaw, originally from Enid, OK, holds degrees in Pastoral Ministry from Oklahoma Wesleyan University and Ministry and Leadership from Indiana Wesleyan University. His 17 years of ministry experience include roles with Bartlesville KLIFE, First Wesleyan Church, and Oklahoma Wesleyan University. In the private sector, Colaw has served as Fraud Policy and Training Supervisor at Arvest Bank and held multiple positions during his decade with ConocoPhillips and Phillips 66.

In addition to his professional background, Colaw has served on local boards such as Visit Bartlesville and Ray of Hope, reflecting his deep commitment to community development.

Christina Bishop, Elder Care’s Executive Director, praised Colaw’s appointment: “Michael’s diverse experience and dedication to serving others align perfectly with our mission.”

Colaw expressed excitement about his new role, saying, “This is a perfect opportunity to combine my passion for service with my professional experience. I look forward to advancing Elder Care’s mission and making a difference in the lives of older adults and their families.”