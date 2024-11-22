Posted: Nov 22, 2024 8:29 AMUpdated: Nov 22, 2024 8:34 AM

Tom Davis

The Fraternal Order of Eagles (FOE) Aerie 610 invites the community to celebrate Thanksgiving together with a free lunch on Thanksgiving Day.

The event will take place on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Eagles Lodge, located at 110 W. 2nd Street in Bartlesville. All members of the community are welcome to enjoy a traditional holiday meal and warm hospitality, completely free of charge.

“This is our way of giving back to the community and ensuring everyone has a chance to celebrate Thanksgiving, regardless of their circumstances,” said Martin Blum of the FOE Aerie 610.

No reservations are required to attend. Guests are encouraged to drop by during the event hours to share a meal and connect with others in the spirit of gratitude and togetherness.

For more information about the event, contact the lodge at 918-336-9702 or email foeaerie610@gmail.com