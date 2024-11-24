Posted: Nov 24, 2024 12:36 PMUpdated: Nov 24, 2024 2:32 PM

Tom Davis

The Bill Knight Automotive Group, through its Bronco Wild Fund initiative, presented a $10,000 check to the Hulah Lake Osage Association on Sunday at the Association’s ranch in Osage County, recognizing the non-profit's efforts to revitalize and sustain Hulah Lake Wah-Sha-She State Park.

The donation represents Bronco Wild Fund’s mission to preserve public lands and ensure they remain accessible for future generations. The fund, which channels a portion of profits from every Ford Bronco SUV sold into conservation efforts, collaborates with organizations across the country to maintain and promote state parks and natural resources.

The Hulah Lake Osage Association in 2014 took on the task of reviving Hulah Lake Wah-Sha-She State Park after its closure due to state budget cuts. Leasing the park from the Army Corps of Engineers, the Association has relied on camping fees, donations, and volunteer efforts to restore the park.

Bill Knight explained that the $10,000 donation from Bronco Wild Fund will provide support for the park's maintenance and growth. Bronco Wild Fund's commitment to public lands aligns with the Hulah Lake Osage Association's mission to create a safe, family-oriented space for the community to enjoy. The initiative supports over 9,000 state parks nationwide, working to make these spaces accessible and sustainable for generations to come.

Cheryl Barnett with the Hulah Lake Osage Association said, “We are deeply grateful for this generous contribution. This funding will allow us to continue enhancing our park and ensuring it remains a cherished space for our community and visitors.”