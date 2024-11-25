Posted: Nov 25, 2024 9:43 AMUpdated: Nov 25, 2024 9:59 AM

Nathan Thompson

Washington County Commissioner Mike Bouvier passed away early Monday morning after a battle with cancer. He was 78.

Bouvier was born in Brattleboro, Vermont and graduated in 1960 from Brattleboro Union High School. Bouvier served in the military and established MGB Plumbing in Bartlesville in 1979. He ran the business until he was elected as a commissioner for District 2 in 2012. Bouvier served in that role until his death.

In 2024, Bouvier made the decision not to seek office again. Corey Shivel won the run-off election in August for Bouvier’s seat. Shivel will take office in January 2025 and Bouvier’s seat will remain vacant until then.

District 3 Commissioner Mike Dunlap spoke of Bouvier’s service to Washington County on Monday.

During Monday’s Commissioners’ meeting, a photo of Bouvier was placed at his seat. Funeral services have not been announced yet. Bartlesville Radio will share that information as soon as it is available.