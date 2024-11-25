Posted: Nov 25, 2024 2:09 PMUpdated: Nov 25, 2024 2:09 PM

Alex Benzegala

A man was in Washington County District Court on Monday on a felony stalking and intimidation charge. 41-year old John Anthony Thomas is accused of hanging out around someone's house in Bartlesville for approximately three days, and knocking on the door and ringing the doorbell.

A probable Cause Arrest affadivit says that Thomas had been attempting to contact a woman who lived in the house on her cell phone and that members of the household said they were scared to leave the house with Thomas in the area.