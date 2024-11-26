Posted: Nov 26, 2024 10:04 AMUpdated: Nov 26, 2024 10:04 AM

Nathan Thompson

Andrew Ihrig and Clint Albers have joined the Truity Credit Union Board of Directors.

Ihrig, who is president and general counsel of Musselman Abstract Company, was appointed to fill Brit Parker's vacancy. Ihrig is also a named partner and licensed attorney at Maddux, Ihrig, & Shamhart, PLLC. For his undergraduate degree, he attended Oklahoma State University where he achieved a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Marketing in 2002. Ihrig then went on to attend the Oklahoma City University School of Law where he achieved his Juris Doctorate in 2006.

Albers, who is the assistant superintendent of Olathe, Kan. Public Schools, was appointed to fill Bob Beet's vacancy. Albers has previous experience as head principal of Olathe South High School and has been highly active in the education field for more than two decades. For college, he attended Fort Hays State University where he achieved a Bachelor of Science in Physical Science and licenses in Chemistry and Physics. Also at Fort Hays State University, Albers achieved his Master of Science in Educational Administration and licenses in Building Leadership K-12 and District Leadership K-12.

In a statement, Truity welcomed both Ihrig and Albers to their board of directors. They are certain they will make a positive impact and have the best interest of Truity's employees, members, and communities in mind. Truity wishes Brit Parker and Bob Beets well in their future endeavors and appreciates their years of service.

“We are excited to have Drew and Clint join our board of directors and look forward to accomplishing important work with them for our credit union, our members, and in our communities,” said President/CEO of Truity Credit Union, Aaron Beldner. “We believe that Drew and Clint will serve as valuable additions to our board with unique experiences and insight. We will miss Bob and Brit in their absence and are grateful for their years of service.”

Truity Credit Union serves over 73,000 members worldwide and has assets of more than $1 billion. Truity offers personal checking and savings accounts, auto and home loans, as well as competitive business loans for almost any purpose. Visit TruityCU.org to learn more.