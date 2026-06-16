Posted: Jun 16, 2026 9:10 PMUpdated: Jun 16, 2026 9:26 PM

Nathan Thompson

It was a good election night for incumbents across the area, as State Reps. John B. Kane and Judd Strom will return to the state capitol representing their districts and Washington County Assessor Steve Campbell held off a challenge.

In the House District 10 race, Strom received just over 57% of the vote. Challengers Jake Bair received 40% and Cuen Funderburke received just over 2%.

Strom thanked the voters and his competitors for a good race. He says he's ready to head back to represent his district

Kane overwhelmingly beat his challenger, Wendi Stearman, for a third term with 70% of the vote. Kane unseated Stearman in 2022 after Stearman only served one term.

Kane says he looks forward to continuing work on budget items between the House and the Senate

Campbell was challenged for the county assessor seat by Chris Standridge and came out victorious with nearly 60% of the vote.