Posted: Nov 29, 2024 12:43 PMUpdated: Nov 29, 2024 12:43 PM

Nathan Thompson & Sheri Garris

The Kansas Highway Patrol says "bah-humbug" to a festive semi-truck driver.

A KHP trooper recently cited a driver for the display of holiday lights that adorned the front of the big rig's cab. The decorations included blue and red lights similar to those used by emergency vehicles in the state.

A spokesperson for the KHP says the law in Kansas is quite clear when it comes to lights on the front of vehicles. They can only be clear headlights and amber signals in order to avoid any confusion by other drivers on the road. The purpose is to keep everyone on the roads safe.

KHP says the driver did not mean to do anything wrong, but they still issued a citation for unauthorized additional lighting.