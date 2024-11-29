Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Barnsdall Schools

Posted: Nov 29, 2024 2:01 PMUpdated: Nov 29, 2024 2:01 PM

Bingo Night Benefitting Barnsdall Senior Class

Ty Loftis
If you are looking for something to do while benefiting a good cause this weekend, the Barnsdall class of 2025 will be playing bingo to help raise funds for their class on Saturday. There will be a silent auction, raffle and basket prizes handed out for the winner of each game.
 
Admission is $20 and includes a playing card and dinner. For $5, you can purchase additional cards. The event is taking place at the lower gym. 

