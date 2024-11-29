News
Posted: Nov 29, 2024
Bingo Night Benefitting Barnsdall Senior Class
If you are looking for something to do while benefiting a good cause this weekend, the Barnsdall class of 2025 will be playing bingo to help raise funds for their class on Saturday. There will be a silent auction, raffle and basket prizes handed out for the winner of each game.
Admission is $20 and includes a playing card and dinner. For $5, you can purchase additional cards. The event is taking place at the lower gym.
