Posted: Nov 29, 2024 2:01 PMUpdated: Nov 29, 2024 2:01 PM

Ty Loftis

If you are looking for something to do while benefiting a good cause this weekend, the Barnsdall class of 2025 will be playing bingo to help raise funds for their class on Saturday. There will be a silent auction, raffle and basket prizes handed out for the winner of each game.