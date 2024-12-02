Posted: Dec 02, 2024 1:55 PMUpdated: Dec 02, 2024 1:55 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners convened for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning. There were three agenda items that the Board needed to take action on.

The Board had the option to re-appoint Steve Ridener and Terry Shreve to four-year terms on the Osage County Planning Commission and needed to review any utility permits that had been issued in the last week. Here is how that discussion went regarding the appointments and the number of utility permits that were signed.

The Board also acknowledged the purchase of a 2025 Chevy Traverse for District Two in the amount of just over $40,000.