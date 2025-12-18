Posted: Dec 18, 2025 10:46 AMUpdated: Dec 18, 2025 10:53 AM

Tom Davis

Congratulations to all of our winners in our 2025 Green Country Christmas Major Prize Drawing!

#1 - $250 Gift Certificate from Windle’s Rock & Jewelry, $1,000 from the Osage Casino of Bartlesville, Gift Bag and $100 Gift Card from Moxie on Second, Five $10 Gift Certificate from Abelardos Mexican Fresh, $50 Gift Certificate from NUYou Regenerative Medical Spa, $50 Gift Certificate from Tate Boys Tire and Service, AAA Basic Membership Package from Paul’s Wrecker

Value: $1955 Winner: Holly Waits From: Bartlesville

Ticket from: Moxie on 2nd

#2 Gift Bag and $100 Gift Card from A Few Doors Down, $250 VISA Gift Card from American Heritage Bank, Candle Making Class for up to 12 people from The Crafty Candle Shoppe, One Night Stay and $50 Food Voucher from the Osage Casino Hotel, Multipoint Inspection, Oil Change and Tire Rotation from Patriot Chevrolet, Single Private Swim Lesson from The Family YMCA of Bartlesville, $50 OnCue Gift card from Hough Homes, $50 Gift Certificate from Marigold’s Book Store, $50 Gift Certificate from OKM Music $50 Gift Certificate from Bargain Center, $50 Gift Certificate from Paul’s Wrecker, AAA Basic Membership Package from Paul’s Wrecker

Value: $2004 Winner: Keith Bean From Bartlesville

Ticket from: American Heritage Bank

#3 –$500 Gift Certificate from Cliff’s Design Center, $1,000 Cash from Cherokee Casino – Ramona, $100 Gift Certificate to Lavers Aesthetics, $100 Gift Certificate to Farris Heat and Air, Gift Box from The Frank Phillips Home, Two $25 Gift Certificates from Watts Distributing Co., $50 Gift Certificate from Keepsake Candle, $50 Gift Certificate from Fast Track Tire and Service, Two $25 Gift Certificates to El Maguey Grill & Cantina, AAA Basic Membership Package from Paul’s Wrecker

Value: $2035 Winner: Crystal St. John From: Bartlesville

Ticket from: Cherokee Casino

#4 – Recliner from Bob Loftis Furniture, $1,000 Cash from Cherokee Casino – Ramona, $250 Gift Certificate from Windle’s Rock and Jewelry, One Month Membership from the Family YMCA of Bartlesville, $50 Gift Card from DFR Autoworks, Five $10 Gift Certificates from TJ’s, $50 Gift Certificate from Spectrum Paint, $50 Gift Certificate to Moxie on 2nd from Gateway First Bank, $50 Gift Certificate from NUyou Regenerative Med Spa, Car Wash and Oil Change from Skyway Honda, AAA Basic Membership Package from Paul’s Wrecker

Value: $2165 Winner: Alicia Florio From: Bartlesville

Ticket from: Abelardo's Mexican Fresh

5 - Complete Detail, Full-Synthetic Oil Change and Front Brake Job from Doenges Toyota, $1,000 Cash from Cherokee Casino – Ramona, $250 Gift Certificate from Green Thumb Nursery & Greenhouse, One Night Stay and $50 Food Voucher from the Osage Casino Hotel, $100 Gift Certificate from Lavers Aesthetics, One Month Membership from the Family YMCA of Bartlesville, $50 Gift Certificate from Accent Pest Control, $50 Gift Certificate to El Maguey, Gift Bag from Madden Auto Repair, AAA Basic Membership Package from Paul’s Wrecker

Value: $ 2364 Winner: Amanda From: Bartlesville

Ticket from: Moxie on 2nd

#6 –$1,000 Cash from Cherokee Casino – Ramona, $699 Amity Bay Sofa Chaise from Bargain Center, $500 Gift Certificate from Bill Knight Ford of Bartlesville, One Night Stay and $50 Food Voucher from the Osage Casino Hotel, Comfort Cloud Heated Fleece Chair from Atwood’s, Gift Bag from Madden Auto Repair, $50 Gift Card to Local Restaurant from Union State Bank, $50 Gift Card from Moxie on 2nd, $50 Gift Certificate from Keepsake Candles, Travel Mug and Ice Rink Tickets for 4 from the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce, AAA Basic Membership Package from Paul’s Wrecker

Value: $2751 Winner: Kylie & James Scott From: Ochelata

Ticket from: Cherokee Casino

#7 – Set of Tires from Tate Boys Tire & Service, $500 Gift Basket from Unhinged Lifestyle Boutique, $250 VISA Gift Card from American Heritage Bank, $250 Gift Certificate to Green Thumb Nursery and Greenhouse, Four Broadway in Bartlesville Tickets from The Center, One Night Stay and $50 Food Voucher from the Osage Casino Hotel, Multipoint Inspection, Oil Change and Tire Rotation from Patriot GMC Hyundai, $100 Gift Certificate to Lavers Aesthetics, $100 Gift Certificate to Farris Heat and Air, Single Private Swim Lesson from the Family YMCA of Bartlesville, $50 OnCue Gift Card from Bartlesville Custom Cabinets, AAA Basic Membership Package from Paul’s Wrecker

Value: $3574 Winner: Bob Cook From: Dewey

Ticket from: Moxie on 2nd

#8 – $1,000 Shopping Spree from Neal’s Homestore, Candle Making Class for up to 12 people from The Crafty Candle Shoppe, $660 Phillips Gas Cards from Phillips 66, The Good, The Bad the BBQ Basket from Eldercare, $500 Gift Certificate to Oklahoma Security Professionals Gun Shop, Day of Beauty for Your Vehicle from Skyway Honda, Five $10 Gift Certificates from Abelardos Mexican Fresh, $50 VISA Gift Card from American Heritage Bank, $50 Gift Certificate to A Few Doors Down, AAA Basic Membership Package from Paul’s Wrecker

Value: $3765 Winner: Deanna Long From: Bartlesville

Ticket from: ASAP General Stores

#9 – $2,000 Cash from Cherokee Casino – Ramona, $1,000 Gift Certificate for Cooper Tires from Fast Track Tire & Service, Annual YMCA Membership from the Family YMCA of Bartlesville, Oil Change from DFR Autoworks, Five $10 Gift Certificate from TJ’s, $50 Gift Certificate to NUyou Regenerative Medical Spa, Kobalt 64pc.Ratchet and Socket Set from Sharps Pawn, AAA Basic Membership Package from Paul’s Wrecker

Value: $3997 Winner: Jana Harder From: Bartlesville

Ticket from: Bill Knight Ford

#10 –Two Round Trip Southwest Airline Tickets anywhere in the Continental United States from Spears Travel, $1,000 Cash from Cherokee Casino – Ramona, Green Light Laser Lipo Package from NUyou Regenerative Medical Spa, $100 Gift Card from Hideaway Pizza, One Month Membership from the Family YMCA of Bartlesville, $50 gift card from A Few Doors Down, $50 Gift Certificate from Keepsake Candles, Floral Arrangement from Honey’s House of Flowers, Car Wash and Oil Change from Skyway Honda, AAA Basic Membership Package from Paul’s Wrecker

Value: $4215 Winner: Jess Webb From: Dewey

Ticket from: DFR Autoworks

#11 - $3,000 Cash from Cherokee Casino – Ramona, Two VIP Season Passes to 2026 OKM Music Festival PLUS $100 to the Sugar Plum Shoppe from OKM Music, $500 Gift Certificate to American Heritage Beef Company, One Year Membership to Hotworx of Bartlesville, Oil Change from DFR Autoworks, $50 Gift Certificate from Bargain Center, $50 Gift Card to Moxie on 2nd from Gateway First Bank, Two $25 Gift Certificates from Sabores Mexican Cuisine, AAA Basic Membership Package from Paul’s Wrecker

Value: $4950 Winner: Gayle Mills From: Bartlesville

Ticket from: Cherokee Casino

#12 - $5,000 Cash from KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KPGM, $50 Gift Certificate to Tate Boys Tire and Service downtown location, $50 Gift Certificate from NUyou Regenerative Medical Spa, Basic Membership Package from Paul’s Wrecker

Value: $5155 Winner: Sylvia Rush From: Bartlesville