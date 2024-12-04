Posted: Dec 04, 2024 1:32 PMUpdated: Dec 04, 2024 1:42 PM

Tom Davis

A nearly packed house gathered at Tri County Tech on Wednesday for the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce Forum, featuring Chad Warmington, President and CEO of The State Chamber of Oklahoma. Warmington’s presentation covered critical issues affecting Oklahoma's business climate, including taxes, workforce development, and education reform.

Warmington highlighted findings from the 2024 Oklahoma Business Leaders Poll, an annual survey conducted in collaboration with the Oklahoma Business Roundtable and the State Chamber Research Foundation. This year’s survey of 325 business leaders revealed that while 67% believe the state’s economy is heading in the right direction, concerns about workforce availability and education quality remain pressing.

“Workforce and education continue to be the top priorities for business leaders,” Warmington said. “They’re struggling to find skilled workers to meet their needs, which is crucial for driving economic growth.”

Warmington praised Bartlesville Schools Supt. Chuck McCauley and School Board President Scott Bilger and local state legislators for their help with HB 3278 , a bill that that allows schools the ability to modify graduation curriculum requirements so that students can more easily take classes that apply to their desired career path and count toward their high school diplomas.

The poll also found that 78% of respondents support reducing or eliminating the state income tax, underscoring a strong appetite for pro-growth tax reform.

Warmington said, “The poll highlights encouraging signs for Oklahoma’s economy but also identifies areas that need attention, particularly in workforce development and education.”