Posted: Dec 04, 2024 3:26 PMUpdated: Dec 04, 2024 3:26 PM

Ty Loftis

The Oklahoma Tax Commission has released the November sales tax report. A summary shows that sales tax collections are down eight percent compared to this time last year. Meanwhile, use tax revenue is up 2.5 percent. Chief Financial Officer for the City of Bartlesville, Jason Muninger says this has been the norm:

“We say this about every month, but the fact is the number is still high because we are comparing back to atypically-high post Covid numbers. Even though revenues are down eight percent this period over the same time last year, it’s still one of the largest November reports on record.”

Muninger said as we enter the holiday season, it is anticipated that both sales tax and use tax will show impressive numbers over the next two months.