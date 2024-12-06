Posted: Dec 06, 2024 2:11 PMUpdated: Dec 06, 2024 3:32 PM

Nathan Thompson & Sheri Garris

Some residents of Bartlesville are raising concerns about the city's use of FLOCK cameras.

FLOCK Cameras are a brand of automated license plate recognition or ALPR cameras that are used to help law enforcement fight crime by capturing license plate numbers, vehicle make, model, and color, and other features. That information is then stored in the cloud. Many Bartlesville residents attended Monday's Bartlesville City Council meeting to speak out against the use of the cameras.

In November, the Washington County Commissioners rescinded an agreement for using the controversial traffic and road camera system on county roads and highways following resident concerns, but they are still in use within the Bartlesville city limits through the Bartlesville Police Department.

District Attorney Will Drake defended Bartlesville's FLOCK camera system during a recent episode of Community Connection.

You can hear that full episode BY CLICKING HERE , or wherever you get your podcasts.