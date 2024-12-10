Posted: Dec 10, 2024 8:43 AMUpdated: Dec 10, 2024 9:00 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Young Scholars program is a nonprofit organization dedicated to guiding students through the challenges of academic and life success. BYS is seeking additional mentors to support local youth. Executive Director Dionna Cameron highlighted the program’s mission during a recent appearance on KWON Radio’s Community Connection.

Bethany Burns, a Bartlesville High School senior and aspiring nurse, shared her positive experience with the program. “My mentor has been incredibly helpful with college applications and financial planning,” she said.

In addition to mentorship, the program relies on community donations. Cameron encouraged listeners to consider supporting the program, especially as tax season approaches.

The organization is also gearing up for its annual fundraiser, Uncork Your Support, scheduled for February 22 at St. John Father Lynch Hall. This year’s theme, “Latin America,” will feature a wine and food pairing with cuisine provided by Melody’s Creative Cuisine. The event will include a silent auction and sponsorship opportunities.