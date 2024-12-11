Posted: Dec 11, 2024 7:47 AMUpdated: Dec 11, 2024 7:47 AM

Tom Davis

A groundbreaking musical event is set to take place this Friday, December 13, as OKM Music presents its "Merry Musical Christmas Concert" featuring the nation's first known Youth Keyboard Orchestra. The concert will begin at 7 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, located at 505 South Dewey Avenue.

The innovative ensemble, composed of local students aged 7 to 15 and led by Maestro Mark Beckwith, showcases the capabilities of Yamaha's advanced keyboards, which can simulate the sound of a full 70-piece orchestra. One unique aspect of this group is the participation of a parent, TJ Gunasekara, who joins his daughter in this pioneering musical venture.

According to OKM Executive Director Mary Lynn Mihm, the concert represents the culmination of months of preparation by the students, guided by esteemed instructors Lisa Steele and Kathy Stewart. "These students have poured their hearts into this, and the result is nothing short of remarkable," Mihm shared.

The evening’s repertoire will include festive favorites such as The Nutcracker Overture, Carol of the Bells, and classic Christmas medleys, promising a performance that delights attendees of all ages.