Posted: Dec 11, 2024 11:59 AMUpdated: Dec 11, 2024 11:59 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a missing persons case in Sand Springs. Zachary Paul Smith Sr. was last seen early Sunday morning in rural Sand Springs.

On Sunday evening, officers responded to the missing persons case and spoke to the son, who said his father had left the home earlier that morning after having a mental health episode. Smith’s vehicle was last seen abandoned near Dustin, Oklahoma. Anyone with information regarding Smith’s whereabouts is asked to call the Osage County Sheriff’s Office at 918-287-3131.

(Photo Courtesy of Osage County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page.)