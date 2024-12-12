Posted: Dec 12, 2024 2:21 AMUpdated: Dec 12, 2024 2:21 AM

Tom Davis

This year marks a momentous milestone for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bartlesville as we proudly celebrate 70 years of providing support and opportunities for the youth in our community. Since our incorporation as the very first Boys Club in the state of Oklahoma in 1954, we have remained dedicated to building Great Futures for the young people of Bartlesville and beyond.

For seven decades, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bartlesville have been a cornerstone in shaping the lives of area youth. Over the years, the Club has adapted to meet the evolving needs of our community, by introducing new programs, expanding to additional locations—most recently, the opening of our new Club in Dewey in January 2024—and embracing innovative approaches to youth development. Yet, through all this growth, our commitment to providing a safe, engaging environment where youth can thrive has never wavered.

What began as a Boys Club for a handful of young boys has transformed into an organization serving hundreds of youth annually, with programming that prepares young people for success in school, work, and life. This year alone 734 youth have attended one of our Clubs at least once, and almost 250 youth attend each day. Through generations of change, one thing has remained constant: the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bartlesville have always been a place where young people can find caring mentors, discover their potential, and dream big.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Bartlesville has also been guided by a remarkable legacy of consistent leadership. Over the past 70 years, three CEOs have served for 62 of those years. Jo Allyn Lowe served as the Club’s first CEO from 1954 to 1975, followed by Joe Wilcox who led from 1975 to 2001. Current CEO Jason Barta, who has been at the helm for 15 years, continues this tradition of strong leadership and unwavering dedication. This continuity has been instrumental in ensuring the Club’s growth and impact throughout the decades.

We are profoundly grateful to our many corporate and individual donors who have invested in our mission, ensuring we can continue creating opportunities for the next generation. Looking ahead, we are inspired by the opportunity to make an even greater impact in the lives of young people, helping them discover their strengths and achieve their full dreams.

As we celebrate 70 years of service, we honor the legacy of those who have come before us and look forward to building Great Futures for decades to come. Our mission remains clear: to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential. This milestone will be commemorated at our upcoming Youth of the Year Luncheon on December 13th, where we will celebrate the impact of our programs and the achievements of our youth.

For more information on the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bartlesville or how to get involved, please contact the Bartlesville Club at 918-336-3636 or bbeard@bgcbville.org.