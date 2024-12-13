Posted: Dec 13, 2024 12:46 PMUpdated: Dec 13, 2024 1:21 PM

Tom Davis

Six-time Olympic medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee served as the keynote speaker at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bartlesville's annual Great Futures Luncheon on Friday, December 13th. The event, held at the Bartlesville Boys & Girls Club, celebrated 70 years of service to local youth and raised funds to support essential programming for children in Bartlesville, Dewey, and surrounding areas.

Presented by Gateway Bank, the luncheon included the announcement of the 2024 Youth of the Year winner, Kirany Orphin. This prestigious award highlights outstanding youth who demonstrate leadership, academic excellence, and dedication to community service.

Aslo during the event, emcee Eric Goodman hosted a "Lightning Round" where $70,000 were raised for our local Boys and Girls Club within mere minutes. Goodman also announced that our local Boys and Girls Club Board was chosen as the best board of all 800 clubs nationwide.

A Little History

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Bartlesville marked its milestone anniversary with reflections on its transformation from Oklahoma's first Boys Club in 1954 to a multi-location organization serving over 700 youth annually. The Club’s recent expansion includes the upcoming January 2024 opening of a new location in Dewey.

"Our mission has remained constant over the decades: to provide a safe, supportive environment where young people can thrive," said CEO Jason Barta, who has led the organization for 15 years.

The Club's legacy of consistent leadership, with just three CEOs over 70 years, has been instrumental in sustaining its impact. Generous corporate and individual donors have also played a crucial role in ensuring the organization's continued growth.